Elder Care: Nourishing hope for 2021 and beyond, Part 1

Hope, on the other hand, is more than just a personality trait. This confident expectation that something we desire is within our reach spurs us to take action. It is what motivates a person to step onto the train when it arrives and continue his/her journey.

A popular explanation of the concept of hope was developed by the late psychologist Dr. Charles R. Snyder. His extensive research on hope led him to identify three elements of hope: goals, agency and pathways. Goals are achievements or outcomes that we desire to obtain. Agency is our belief that we can take action to influence the course of our lives, and pathways are the methods we use to obtain our desired outcomes.

Considering these three elements, I believe that hope begins with agency. If an individual doesn’t believe that he or she has any control over what happens in life, then goals will not be seriously contemplated. The individual will move through time wishing for certain things but never developing a plan to achieve those dreams. A dream will only become a goal when a strategy is formed and steps are taken to move in the desired direction.