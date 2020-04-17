Elder Care: National Health Care Decisions Day

Perceived success or failure of a course of medical treatment is very individualized. Many people may assume that a physician’s prognosis of success means that their lives will look the same or better after the prescribed treatment.

Often times, reality is very different.

In order to avoid this scenario, an important question for individuals to ask their health care providers is “What will my life look like if I do or do not receive this care?” Providers must be careful to avoid painting a rosy and potentially unrealistic picture, which is hard when their training focuses primarily on healing an injury or illness. When full recovery is not possible, providers usually haven’t been taught how to walk alongside patients and help them live their best lives according to each patient’s own individual goals and desires.

Have you considered your own preferences for care in various situations? Have you shared your thoughts with those who are closest to you? The same 2018 Conversation Project study determined that despite a belief about the importance of end-of-life conversations, only 32% of Americans have had this type of discussion.