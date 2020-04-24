Elder Care: My mother just died. Now what?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The death of a loved one comes with grief that is compounded by the stress of end-stage medical decisions and planning a funeral. What follows – the administration of the estate – requires patient attention to details regarding money, real estate, insurance and taxes.

Navigating those details properly will ensure that you avoid penalties from the government and disputes with your family. This is the tale of two estate executors.

After Peter’s mother died, he searched the internet for instructions on what to do next. He found references to probate and non-probate property, testate and intestate estates, inheritance taxes and final accountings. What was missing was a glossary to explain the meaning of these terms.

Deciding to take action, Peter went to his mother’s bank because bills were arriving in the mail and he would need to sell her house. Even though Peter was the agent under his mother’s Power of Attorney, the bank explained that it was no longer valid, because a Power of Attorney ends at the death of the person who created it.

The bank told Peter he would get the authority he needed to access his mother’s money by going to the Register of Wills and starting the probate process.