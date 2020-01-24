Elder Care: Must children be treated equally in estate planning?

You have known for a while that every responsible adult should have an estate plan. Determined not to leave your family with burdensome court proceedings and an expensive tax bill, you finally sit down, make a list of your assets, and try to determine how best to set your family up for success after you pass away.

Special Needs. If you have a child with special needs, it may be challenging to anticipate what type of care the child will need and what type of government benefits or other public resources may be available. You will probably want to set up a “special needs trust,” not only to ensure that a responsible trustee will pay for your child’s care, but also to avoid leaving money that will make your child ineligible for government benefits. However you design the plan, it is likely that you will leave a larger share of your assets to the child with special needs than to his or her siblings. Surely, however, your child with special needs has siblings who love him or her and agree with a plan for long-term care. Take comfort in knowing that you will relieve the other children from any financial burden relating to that care.