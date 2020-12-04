Elder Care: Mental health and legal planning

A mental health advance directive allows a person to make his or her choices known regarding mental health treatment in case the person loses the capacity to make decisions. If a person knows that he or she has a history of mental illness or is concerned that mental health treatment will be more likely in old age, the person may wish to make choices about hospitals or other health care facilities where treatment will be provided.

The person may want certain family members or friends to be notified about treatment. There may be certain medications that a person wants to refuse because of side effects. If a particular diet has been conducive to good mental health, the person may want to insist on that diet. Specific consent to electroconvulsive therapy must be given, and a mental health advance directive enables a person to give or decline such consent.

Not every treatment option can be anticipated before a crisis occurs, and the mental health advance directive includes an element of flexibility by appointing a trusted person to act as agent to make decisions once the mentally ill adult loses the capacity to do so. In addition to listing preferences for mental health treatment in the advance directive, the older adult would be wise to spend some time discussing with agents how the older adult would like to be treated in the event of a mental health crisis.