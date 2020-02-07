Elder Care: Medicare policy and presidential hopefuls

Elizabeth Warren

“Medicare For All”

Expand Medicare coverage for the following services: dental, vision, hearing, mental health and long-term care

Improve the digital sharing of health information

Expand Medicare to everyone over 50 and improve coverage for everyone

Allow Medicare to negotiate prices with drug companies. If this doesn’t result in lower costs, then permit drug patents to be overridden and make public funds available for the manufacture of medications

Medicare policy changes are only one piece of a candidate’s platform, which should be important to older adults when deciding who to support in the 2020 presidential election. Last week’s column summarized Social Security proposals, and next week the focus will be on general long-term care issues.

For information about each candidate’s ideas about how to pay for proposed Medicare policy changes and other programs, please visit their individual campaign websites.

Free Seminars: Medicaid is another government program that helps pay for the care of older adults. On Thursday, Feb. 13 at 3 p.m., Attorney Dave Nesbit will discuss “How A Married Couple Can Afford Nursing Home Care.” “Nursing Home Care for a Single Individual” will be covered on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. Call 717-697-3223 for more information.

Disclaimer: Keystone Elder Law P.C. does not endorse any particular candidate. This article is an attempt to summarize each candidate’s position regarding topics of interest to older adults. Information was obtained from each candidate’s campaign website. Additional candidates seeking the Democratic nomination are not listed due to space restrictions.

