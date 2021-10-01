Elder Care: Medicare Open Enrollment period is almost here

Prescription drugs are not covered under Part A, Part B or supplement plans. Part D plans provide medication benefits. These drug plans are required by law to offer at least two different drugs in a medication group (for example: cholesterol lowering medications). However, each plan is allowed to charge whatever they want for each medication. Plans may also limit which diagnoses qualify for payment for use of any particular drug. Part D plans have their own premiums, deductibles, and coinsurance costs. The drug formularies and prices for each plan can change every year, so it is essential to review your plan annually for medication availability and cost effectiveness.

The government contracts with insurance companies to provide Medicare Advantage Plans (also called Part C plans) in every state. The types of plans offered and the rates associated with each plan (premiums, deductibles and coinsurance) vary by location, and are set by the insurance companies. These companies can only change their rates on Jan. 1 of each year.

Medicare Advantage Plans often provide drug coverage as part of their contract, and sometimes offer supplemental coverage for services such as vision, hearing and dental (which are not covered under Original Medicare). Medigap plans are not available to those enrolled in Medicare Advantage Plans.

Choosing between Original Medicare and a Medicare Advantage plan, and evaluating options within each plan, can be overwhelming. Private consultants are available who can help you compare Medicare Advantage plans with each other and with Original Medicare. Identifying your current priorities for care and an awareness of the likelihood of future care that may be required can help you choose a plan that will best suit your needs and budget.

