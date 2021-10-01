Elder Care: Medicare Open Enrollment period is almost here

From Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, Medicare recipients are able to change from Original Medicare (administered by the federal government) to a Medicare Advantage Plan (administered by a private insurance company) or vice versa, switch from one Medicare Advantage Plan to another Medicare Advantage Plan, or join/change a Medicare Prescription Drug Plan.
Although you may be satisfied with your current Medicare plan, the government and insurance companies may make annual changes to your costs, benefits, drug formulary or provider network. To obtain the coverage you desire from the health care professionals and pharmacies you trust, at the most affordable price, it is important to review your Medicare health and drug plans each year.
Whether or not Original Medicare or a Medicare Advantage Plan is a better option depends upon your individual circumstances.
Original Medicare is generally easier to use for provider visits since there are no networks. You may visit any provider who accepts Medicare.
Medicare Advantage plans usually have a list of designated providers. If you go out-of-network, your costs will be higher. On the flip side, Medicare Advantage plans have maximum out-of-pocket cost limits. Some plans even offer international coverage. Neither of these benefits are available with Original Medicare.
Although therapy and additional supportive care can be provided in a nursing home for a limited amount of time under both Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage Plans, based on our experience at Keystone, Original Medicare is preferable in this situation.
Under Original Medicare, the facility staff who are caring for the patient make decisions regarding the length and appropriateness of rehabilitation services. Under Medicare Advantage Plans, approval for initial and continuing services is granted by a representative of the insurance company. This process requires additional paperwork, takes time away from treating patients and leaves families/facilities with uncertainty about potential liability for costs and a timeline for discharge planning.
Comparing costs between Original and Medicare Advantage plans is more complicated. Under Original Medicare, the monthly premium for Part A (hospital coverage) is usually free but deductibles and coinsurance may apply. Most people pay the standard Part B (coverage for outpatient services) premium, which is $148.50 in 2021. The Part B deductible is currently $203. Rates for 2022 will be available later this month. When services are billed, Original Medicare pays 80% of most service costs (at the Medicare contract rate), and the older adult pays the remaining 20%, with no annual cap on these payments.
Medigap or Medicare supplement plans are available to help pay some of the out-of-pocket costs for individuals covered by Original Medicare. These plans require no underwriting when an individual initially enrolls in Medicare, but may be more difficult or more expensive to purchase later on. Medigap plan types are identified by letters. Every Medigap plan for a certain letter is the same across all insurance companies, but premiums will vary.
Prescription drugs are not covered under Part A, Part B or supplement plans. Part D plans provide medication benefits. These drug plans are required by law to offer at least two different drugs in a medication group (for example: cholesterol lowering medications). However, each plan is allowed to charge whatever they want for each medication. Plans may also limit which diagnoses qualify for payment for use of any particular drug. Part D plans have their own premiums, deductibles, and coinsurance costs. The drug formularies and prices for each plan can change every year, so it is essential to review your plan annually for medication availability and cost effectiveness.
The government contracts with insurance companies to provide Medicare Advantage Plans (also called Part C plans) in every state. The types of plans offered and the rates associated with each plan (premiums, deductibles and coinsurance) vary by location, and are set by the insurance companies. These companies can only change their rates on Jan. 1 of each year.
Medicare Advantage Plans often provide drug coverage as part of their contract, and sometimes offer supplemental coverage for services such as vision, hearing and dental (which are not covered under Original Medicare). Medigap plans are not available to those enrolled in Medicare Advantage Plans.
Choosing between Original Medicare and a Medicare Advantage plan, and evaluating options within each plan, can be overwhelming. Private consultants are available who can help you compare Medicare Advantage plans with each other and with Original Medicare. Identifying your current priorities for care and an awareness of the likelihood of future care that may be required can help you choose a plan that will best suit your needs and budget.
