Elder Care: May is Elder Law Month

Knowledge of the law is not enough. Strong interpersonal and problem-solving skills are essential, since many situations that elder law attorneys face are not black and white. Family members may also possess unrealistic expectations about care services or have difficulty coming to agreement on a course of action, which requires additional finesse.

Usually, the client of an elder law attorney is the oldest family member or the one who requires the most care. Even when an individual is experiencing symptoms of dementia and cannot make decisions independently, this individual is still be considered to be the client. The attorney is obligated to make recommendations based on the client’s best interest.

How do you determine if you need an elder law attorney? Does your situation involves one or more of the following: health and long-term care planning, disability/special needs planning, public benefits (including Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security), powers of attorney or guardianship, determining legal capacity for decision-making, and handling all aspects of an individual’s estate?

An elder law attorney can help you put the pieces of your puzzle together. Other issues that are often intertwined with the above needs include insurance; housing; abuse, neglect or exploitation of an older adult; retirement; and identification of and access to public and private resources. The National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (www.naela.org) can help you find an elder law attorney in your area.

Learn more about the article’s author, and other community education opportunities, at www.keystoneelderlaw.com. Check out the book, “Long Term Care Guide: Essential Tools for Solving the Elder Care Puzzle,” at the Whistlestop Bookshop or Amazon, and see Keystone’s free directory of services for older adults at www.mypeaceguide.com. Keystone Elder Law has offices in Mechanicsburg and Carlisle. Call 717-697-3223 for a free telephone consultation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0