Elder Care: Losing a home and finding hope again

When I met her some months later, Joan impressed me as an individual who is able to maintain a positive outlook despite the challenges which life presents. Her smile and warmth were real, but to regain them she had fought through what was for her a very dark time.

Joan admits that other people, especially Diane, became a target for her anger. “I gave her (Diane) a bad, bad time.” Joan states that no one understood how she felt, which she describes as “being taken from one planet and put onto another.”

Joan doesn’t recall some of her words and actions during the initial time after the crisis, but Diane gently describes that Joan “lost all of her filters” for a while. Both Joan’s language and treatment of others became uncharacteristically “rude” and “hateful.” Diane struggled with her own emotions as well, and her husband became her pillar of support during this period of “nightly cry festivals.”

While Joan continues to miss her flower beds, the pain of losing her house is fading. She admits that there is “So much life after all of this.” She and Diane once again have a close relationship, and Diane was thrilled when her mother began to thrive again instead of merely existing.