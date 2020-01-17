Elder Care: Life transitions and decisions

When you were in elementary school, did you groan in despair when the teacher gave an assignment to write a report? Perhaps a specific topic was required, or, if you were lucky, you were given a choice of topics.

At the time, knowledge about the subject of the report seemed to be the most important outcome of the assignment. Aside from what they are, I don’t recall a single fact about mudskippers (the topic of one of my elementary school science reports). But that report assignment was teaching me a skill that would be important throughout my life, especially during life transitions.

That skill is research. I recall visits to the school and local library to search through encyclopedias, magazines and books for information that would be useful for my assignment. There was no internet at that time!

Although the term “research” is often thought about related to science, research is an invaluable tool for many aspects of our lives. We research locations where we would like to vacation, different types of plants when planning landscaping, and recipes for meal preparation. Significant amounts of time are spent doing research during times of major life transitions, such as attending college, finding a new job, the birth of a baby and preparation for retirement.