Elder Care: Liability for parent's care

For example, if a parent who has run out of money either gave $100,000 to family members, or otherwise cannot account for how that money or property disappeared, a penalty of about one year would be imposed. Either someone else in the family would be required to pay for the parent’s care, or the family would need to remove the parent from the nursing home. If the improper fund transfer is not discovered until after the parent runs out of funds and makes an application to DHS, the family’s financial responsibility for unpaid nursing home bills can grow substantially while the application is being processed.

This information is intended to shock and alarm you into action before all of your parent’s assets have been depleted. Several options are available to straighten out the eligibility problems caused by sharing of family assets between frail parents and care-giving children. Nearly every transfer of funds which doesn’t meet DHS requirements can be fixed, including the outright gifting of assets. As a general rule, a strategy to preserve Medicaid eligibility can be created without needing to recover funds if the amount of a parent’s remaining assets is at least equal to the total of the uncompensated transfers.