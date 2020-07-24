Elder Care: Lessons from COVID-19

Imagine how you would feel if you or your loved one would suddenly require hospitalization, after which discharge to home would not be a safe option. In pre-COVID times, it is probable that you would have at least one day to visit a couple of facilities so that you could feel less in the dark and out of control with the discharge process. Over the last four months, we have met several families who have never been able to visit their loved one at the care facility. Not only are they separated from their isolated family member, but they have no visual impression of the facility since they have only been able to see it from the outside.

We have had new clients who have been shocked when a rehabilitation facility that does not accept Medicaid has admitted their loved one, then later offered an abrupt option to the family that they either drop off a large check or come to take their loved one home, sometimes even when that is not a safe option. Because the transfer from one facility to another is more difficult during this time of COVID restrictions, it is more important than ever to consider whether it would be best to advocate a discharge from a hospital to a rehabilitation facility that also takes Medicaid when the Medicare payments are exhausted, which is always not longer than within 100 from hospital discharge.