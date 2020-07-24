Elder Care: Lessons from COVID-19

COVID-19 caught many of us by surprise ivn March. Who honestly imagined that COVID-19 restrictions would remain in effect for more than four months?
After months of optimism that the United States was on the verge of reopening what had been a robust economy, on Tuesday President Donald Trump acknowledged that “it (the COVID-19 pandemic) will probably unfortunately get worse before it gets better.” This is a dramatic shift in expectations. How should we process that with respect to long-term care planning?
Currently, we are able to present an opportunity for you to meet to learn what you can do now to get ready for whatever the future might bring. Having “foundational” estate planning documents in place better enables us to help a family to respond to a long-term care crisis that results in a need for nursing care. Foundational documents include a durable financial power of attorney, an advance care directive that appoints a health care agent, and a last will and testament.
We have been able to help several clients who were prepared with foundational documents to preserve the family home and accelerate the ability to obtain Medicaid for their loved one. As an Eagle Scout, the need to “Be Prepared” was embedded in me from a young age. Preparation pays off.
It can be very difficult for a family member who is not named as an agent by a power of attorney document to gather the papers needed to apply for Medical Assistance to help to pay for the cost of nursing care, which is more than $350 per day on average. Pre-COVID, we routinely visited nursing homes and personal care facilities to meet with clients to counsel them about their options, and then again to execute legal documents. It has been more than four months since such visits were permitted.
While we have the technology to meet virtually with new clients by the use of Zoom and other similar technology, such visits often require that a facility’s care aide be present to facilitate the communication. It can feel awkward to discuss sensitive family issues in this manner, when confidentiality is not possible. Although the COVID-19 restrictions have required us to become able to serve clients remotely, the use of technology is at best a marginally adequate substitute to the opportunity to meet with a client in person.
Proper counseling in relation to the appointment of a health care agent to speak for a loved one’s preferences at a future time when they are no longer able to do so, necessarily involves open discussion about unpleasant possibilities. Sometimes what a client suggests with body language, for example with respect to organ donation, is different than a yes or no answer to a routine question.
Most of our new clients have previously prepared a last will and testament. However, few new clients have been previously counseled about what considerations should be discussed about a desire to leave an inheritance for a loved one who is at risk of losing important government benefits due to receiving an inheritance. These discussions, which can involve intimate family details, are better held in person than with a Zoom meeting.
In addition to having foundational documents in place, it is helpful if, prior to experiencing an event that triggers a need for long-term care, a family has visited a couple of facilities to better understand what care options are available. At the present time, due to COVID restrictions, no facility is able to permit a prospective resident to tour. When the facilities begin to again offer tours, explore their options with on-site visits.
Imagine how you would feel if you or your loved one would suddenly require hospitalization, after which discharge to home would not be a safe option. In pre-COVID times, it is probable that you would have at least one day to visit a couple of facilities so that you could feel less in the dark and out of control with the discharge process. Over the last four months, we have met several families who have never been able to visit their loved one at the care facility. Not only are they separated from their isolated family member, but they have no visual impression of the facility since they have only been able to see it from the outside.
We have had new clients who have been shocked when a rehabilitation facility that does not accept Medicaid has admitted their loved one, then later offered an abrupt option to the family that they either drop off a large check or come to take their loved one home, sometimes even when that is not a safe option. Because the transfer from one facility to another is more difficult during this time of COVID restrictions, it is more important than ever to consider whether it would be best to advocate a discharge from a hospital to a rehabilitation facility that also takes Medicaid when the Medicare payments are exhausted, which is always not longer than within 100 from hospital discharge.
We look forward to a future time when we may open our seminar room to offer regular free seminars to those who walk in to attend a scheduled and advertised seminar event. For the time being, due to social distancing requirements, our seminar room can only accommodate four family units at a time, of not more than three persons from each family, and still make sure that those in attendance are seated at least 6 feet from another family. When we have such meetings, we require all in attendance to wear a face mask and disposable gloves, which we will supply for those who arrive unequipped.
If you would like to attend such a seminar to learn how you can get started on estate planning, we are now offering that opportunity on a first-come, first-served basis. Call us to reserve your spot!
Learn more about the article’s author, and other community education opportunities, at www.keystoneelderlaw.com. Check out the book, “Long Term Care Guide: Essential Tools for Solving the Elder Care Puzzle,” at the Whistlestop Bookshop or Amazon, and see Keystone’s free directory of services for older adults at www.mypeaceguide.com. Keystone Elder Law has offices in Mechanicsburg and Carlisle. Call 717-697-3223 for a free telephone consultation.
