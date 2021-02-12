Elder Care: Leaving an inheritance - 7 assumptions that may derail your intentions

For example, a parent may want each of two children to receive an equal inheritance. The parent adds one child’s name to his or her checking account so that the child can help pay bills in case of an emergency. If the parent dies, the child whose name is on the account automatically becomes the owner of that account and is not required to share any of it with a sibling. (Note: if the child is added to the account as a power of attorney, this situation does not apply). The funds in the checking account are not controlled by the will because property that is jointly owned passes directly to the surviving owners.

Consider another example. A first-time parent may take out a life insurance policy and name the newborn child as the beneficiary. Some years later, another child arrives. If the parent forgets to add the second child as a beneficiary on the policy, when the parent dies, the older child will receive all of the proceeds of the policy and the younger child will receive nothing.

I have a “simple will” leaving everything to my spouse. I’m all set!