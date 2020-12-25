Elder Care: It is time to party

Are you still celebrating Christmas?
Winter solstice is the shortest day and longest night of the year. Throughout history, humankind has celebrated festively during these darkest of days. Abundant food and spirited drinks, and fire and light have been cultural symbols and festivities.
There is no better time to light a yule log and candle!
We do not need to be experts in cultural or religious history to know that winter solstice parties are not unique to Christians. Hannukah is a festival to celebrate at this time of year. It is time to party!
Our religious faiths are rooted in different miracles, but our hope at these December holidays is the same: we want joy in our lives, love in our hearts and peace in the world. It is politically correct and inclusive to use the greeting “happy holidays,” but it needs to be OK for a Christian to say, “Merry Christmas.” Christmas is so much more than the most important retail season of the year!
Christmas is a party at the culmination of the Advent season to celebrate the birth of the baby Jesus. Believers in the Trinity recognize Jesus as the promised Messiah, the son of God, and embodiment of the Holy Spirit. In honor and celebration of the birth of Christ, Christians celebrate and share love, hope and faith at Christmas.
Jesus has invited everyone to come to his birthday party. It does not matter if this is your first time attending. Reservations are not needed. The Lord’s banquet has enough to satisfy everyone’s hunger!
The birthday party has physical limitations since we must restrict indoor gatherings to 10 percent of capacity. Many church buildings are closed. Thanks to Zoom and other virtual communication, we do not need to isolate in despair. Let the party continue!
Motivated by love, we strengthen our faith by giving hope to others. We all have the capacity and need to give and receive love, hope and faith. As with Santa’s sleigh of presents, there is no limit to the source from which gifts of love, hope and faith are supplied to be given freely.
It is important to move onward, reconciling the losses of 2020: a loved one, a job, a small business, a vacation, a family reunion, and for some, a political leader who was a source of hope against their fear of a loss of personal independence and economic freedom.
In 2020, COVID-19 was much like Chevy Chase’s cousin, Eddie Johnson, in "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation" movie. Eddie was an uninvited, revolting nuisance who would not go away. If COVID-19 fatigue has you not in the mood to laugh at absurdity, perhaps you will find Christmas joy with a mug of cocoa and the marathon of hopeful Hallmark movies.
The coming year of 2021 is a time to be patient and faithful. Thomas Aquinas, a thirteenth century theologian and philosopher, observed that “faith has to do with things that are not seen, and hope with things that are not at hand.”
The COVID-19 vaccine is a tangible product that in some quarters is now being distributed and administered. A rational explanation has been developed of why we may feel safe to take the vaccine, but many question how efficiently and quickly it will it be distributed.
We hope that the political rancor in Washington D.C. will end, and that the various COVID-19 vaccines will be made available with “warp speed.” We have faith that our communities will remain strong until the inoculation has been widespread.
People seek my advice as a lawyer to resolve or avoid legal problems related to long-term care. I am expected to know many different types of rules and laws: federal law, state regulations, Veteran’s Affairs regulations, Medicare regulations, policies of the Center for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS), and even a little bit about Social Security and the IRS.
Numerous and conflicting regulations are a cause of headaches and lawsuits. The various laws are important for me to know, just as it was important for Jesus to know the Torah.
A Pharisee who was an expert in the law tested Jesus with this question, “Teacher, which is the greatest commandment in the Law?” Jesus replied, “‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind."
This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: "'Love your neighbor as yourself.’ All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.” (Matthew 22: 36-39)
Isn’t a simple answer usually best and the most comforting?
When COVID-19 is behind us, and it will be, our clients will continue to come to our office with issues related to a pandemic that has neither a cure nor a vaccine.
That is Alzheimer’s disease, which is joined by Parkinson’s disease, Pick’s disease, Lewy Body syndrome and other causes of dementia, for which there are no means of prevention or cure. Other similarly debilitating diseases include ALS, Huntington’s disease and more.
Since we define our services as providing long-term care guidance, we meet clients with a variety of needs and expectations. Their hopes can fall within a wide spectrum. We occasionally meet family members who want to know what to do until their loved one gets better. But usually, the caregivers seek guidance about available options to help them to manage their personal energy and financial resources so that they will always be able to ensure the best care for their loved one.
Perhaps because we are not a government-mandated stop for an afflicted person to continue to obtain necessary government-funded medical or service benefits, the caregivers we see are nearly always motivated by love. For that I feel grateful and blessed.
With Alzheimer’s disease and other horrible and progressive terminal diseases, it is important to know how to how to redefine hope and refocus faith.
For those who celebrate Jesus as their Savior, the challenge of maintaining hope and finding the pathway to a sustainable faith is easier.
Let us rejoice and celebrate the ultimate gift and answer in the birth of Jesus!
