Elder Care: It is time to party

Are you still celebrating Christmas?

Winter solstice is the shortest day and longest night of the year. Throughout history, humankind has celebrated festively during these darkest of days. Abundant food and spirited drinks, and fire and light have been cultural symbols and festivities.

There is no better time to light a yule log and candle!

We do not need to be experts in cultural or religious history to know that winter solstice parties are not unique to Christians. Hannukah is a festival to celebrate at this time of year. It is time to party!

Our religious faiths are rooted in different miracles, but our hope at these December holidays is the same: we want joy in our lives, love in our hearts and peace in the world. It is politically correct and inclusive to use the greeting “happy holidays,” but it needs to be OK for a Christian to say, “Merry Christmas.” Christmas is so much more than the most important retail season of the year!

Christmas is a party at the culmination of the Advent season to celebrate the birth of the baby Jesus. Believers in the Trinity recognize Jesus as the promised Messiah, the son of God, and embodiment of the Holy Spirit. In honor and celebration of the birth of Christ, Christians celebrate and share love, hope and faith at Christmas.