Elder Care: Is your holiday missing its happy?

This year has been a turbulent year both personally and professionally for many people. Losses of loved ones, jobs and homes may have occurred. Changes to our usual daily and holiday routines have left us distressed, angry, depressed or experiencing a variety of other unsettling emotions.
Holiday festivities may intensify feelings of sadness and loneliness, especially if this is the first year without a beloved family member or friend. We are susceptible to grief not only due to the death of a loved one, but also from changes in health status, living arrangements and/or financial security.
Often, our society wants to see those who are grieving participate in the holiday celebrations around them, believing that the celebrations will help the healing process, or at least temporarily distract someone from focusing on their sorrow. Those who are grieving may wish they could avoid the holidays altogether.
Is there a “best” way to cope with this dilemma?
The first step in managing grief during the holidays is to honestly acknowledge your mourning and recognize its impact on daily life. Ignoring it won’t make the pain go away. Pretending that you are okay won’t help others around you understand how you feel so that they can be supportive. Sharing feelings with a trusted friend or family member can aid an individual’s healing process.
Coping with emotions associated with a loss is easier when an awareness exists that fluctuations in feelings are normal. Some fluctuations may be anticipated, while others may occur suddenly without warning. Strong reactions can be triggered by a certain sound, smell, sight, place or event that is associated with the loss either directly or indirectly.
If possible, allow yourself to experience the grief even if it arises at an unexpected time. Others around you can offer comfort if they understand the significance of the triggering event.
A grieving individual has lower energy levels, so adjustments to the number and type of activities one chooses to do may be needed. Allow others to provide support by accepting offers of assistance with tasks that you would like to perform but may be too draining for you to do on your own. Maintaining some energy reserves will be helpful for coping with periods of stronger emotions.
Thoughts of attending family gatherings or traditional holiday activities may cause feelings of uncertainty or stress. Instead of avoiding these events, one option is to plan ahead for an early exit in case emotions become overwhelming or an awkward situation arises. Participation via a virtual method may allow for an easier and quicker exit if it is needed.
Although holidays may intensify feelings of loss, an individual shouldn’t feel guilty about experiencing lighter moments. When grief is related to a death, it is important to recognize that laughter is not disrespectful to the deceased.
Flexibility is key when dealing with grief during the holidays. Consider your traditional holiday activities and routines and discuss them ahead of time with your family and friends. These conversations will help you determine which activities you think you can handle, which ones should be set aside this year, and which ones may require some adaptations. You may choose to do something a different way for now, but it doesn’t have to stay that way in the future.
Although the holiday season may be difficult, it will eventually pass. At times, our anticipation of a certain day or event turns out to be worse than the actual experience. Keeping an open mind about trying something new and looking for ways to bridge old traditions with your current situation can help you stay connected to the past yet still acknowledge change that has occurred.
Learn more about the article’s author, and other community education opportunities, at www.keystoneelderlaw.com. Check out the book, “Long Term Care Guide: Essential Tools for Solving the Elder Care Puzzle,” at the Whistlestop Bookshop or Amazon, and see Keystone’s free directory of services for older adults at www.mypeaceguide.com. Keystone Elder Law has offices in Mechanicsburg and Carlisle. Call 717-697-3223 for a free telephone consultation.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!