Elder Care: Is your holiday missing its happy?

Coping with emotions associated with a loss is easier when an awareness exists that fluctuations in feelings are normal. Some fluctuations may be anticipated, while others may occur suddenly without warning. Strong reactions can be triggered by a certain sound, smell, sight, place or event that is associated with the loss either directly or indirectly.

If possible, allow yourself to experience the grief even if it arises at an unexpected time. Others around you can offer comfort if they understand the significance of the triggering event.

A grieving individual has lower energy levels, so adjustments to the number and type of activities one chooses to do may be needed. Allow others to provide support by accepting offers of assistance with tasks that you would like to perform but may be too draining for you to do on your own. Maintaining some energy reserves will be helpful for coping with periods of stronger emotions.

Thoughts of attending family gatherings or traditional holiday activities may cause feelings of uncertainty or stress. Instead of avoiding these events, one option is to plan ahead for an early exit in case emotions become overwhelming or an awkward situation arises. Participation via a virtual method may allow for an easier and quicker exit if it is needed.