Elder Care: Is independence limiting your freedom?

The individual may be able to accomplish these tasks independently (with some modifications), but the resulting lack of energy for anything else limits their freedom for social activities, which are also important factors for maintaining the physical and emotional well-being of older adults.

Therefore, a request for assistance should not be viewed as a sign of weakness but rather a sign of wisdom. Accepting some dependence on others in certain areas can expand your freedom in others, and contribute to improved overall health and satisfaction with life. This dependence can also prevent a potential catastrophic event such as a fall or auto accident. How much independence and freedom would you have while lying in a hospital bed?

While the mindset “independence = freedom” may have been accurate for the American colonists, it is not necessarily true for every individual in every circumstance of life. The support of friends, family and even paid professionals is a resource for access to the freedom to pursue your goals. Will your preference be an island of independence or acceptance of a few helping hands for an ongoing voyage?

