Elder Care: Hope amidst COVID-19

During Monday evening’s daily COVID-19 briefing, Vice President Mike Pence said that “this will be a week of heartache and hope.” By the grace of God, we all hope this proclamation is true on more than one level.

Isn’t it profoundly surreal that COVID-19 is peaking as the beauty of spring is unfolding? Spring brings an end to my “seasonal affective disorder,” which hit harder this year since COVID-19 ended Spring Training in Clearwater. But to paraphrase the Troggs’ 1967 hit, it now feels like “Spring is all around me, and so the feeling grows. It’s written on the wind, it’s everywhere I go!”

As this year’s seasonal pilgrimage of thousands of people to see cherry blossoms at The Tidal Basin was restricted to being a virtual experience, I watched a young father taking close-up photographs of cherry blossoms in our office parking lot while his wife and their two young children playfully gathered the blossom petals that lie on the ground, only to throw them in the air and then gather them again. I was reminded of the Russell Conwell book, “Acres of Diamonds,” which teaches that we need not travel far, but can find true wealth in our own backyard.