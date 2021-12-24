Elder Care: Holiday table talk

Underlying all of the material trappings of the holiday season is a focus on hope, peace, and togetherness.

Much time and effort is spent planning and preparing for holiday events and gatherings with a goal of creating lasting memories. With or without defined traditions, holiday gatherings provide opportunities to learn about, understand, and connect with the people who are important to us.

Many topics of conversation may be present around your holiday table. Catching up on the lives of those you haven’t seen for a while is a valuable starting point. When conversations get past the initial “How have you been?” and “What’s new?”, they may drift in the direction of the latest crisis at work, gossip about a familiar individual, politics or subjects that may be familiar to some but not others.

Much of this conversation will not be remembered in the days and years to come. This year, why not take the opportunity to delve deeper into who the people around your table really are?

A Google search of conversation starters will return a wealth of suggestions. Here are a few ideas:

What is the best/worst/most thoughtful gift you’ve ever received?

Describe a favorite or funny holiday memory.

If you could travel back in time, to what era would you go? Why?

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?

What does your perfect day look like?

What is the most important lesson you learned from a parent, teacher, or other role model?

If you could have only five possessions, what would they be? Which is your most treasured?

What is your fondest childhood memory?

When holiday gatherings involve multiple generations, it can sometimes present a challenge to keep older adults or young children from feeling left out of the conversation. Questions such as these can be helpful in promoting sharing between generations, since they are relevant and can be answered by all age groups.

In addition to fostering momentary togetherness, such conversations also present opportunities for the creation of new bonds between individuals, as well as the strengthening of existing relationships.

The holidays also are a time when we often remember loved ones who are no longer with us. Questions may linger about these individuals and their lives, either because we never thought to ask certain questions or we believed we would have more time for those conversations. Take time this holiday season and into the future to really connect with those you love, whether old, young or in-between. The decorations, food and gifts will fade, but the insights gained will be long-lasting.

