Elder Care: Have restrictions been too one-sided?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a child, before video games and central air conditioning, I would sometimes complain to my mother: “There’s nothing to do!” Since in any season I could ride my bike to the park and join in a pick-up game of some sport, my mother would respond: “Go outside and play!”

My wife recently shared a cartoon of two retired men sitting on a park bench. One reported to the other, “My wife said, ‘Watcha doing today?’ I said, ‘Nothing.’ She said, ‘You did that yesterday.’ I said, ‘I wasn’t finished!’” You may guess why my wife gave me that cartoon.

We have central air, a comfortable chair and an expanded cable package. I get my social interaction at the office. Isn’t it too hot to go outside for a walk?

I have a co-worker who could use that excuse, but hasn’t. She has lost more than thirty pounds by walking and watching what she eats. She looks younger and is more energetic. I find myself thinking stupid thoughts like, “I wish I could do that!”

Although I make weekly trips to the grocery store out of necessity, I avoid the risk of dining among less disciplined patrons of those restaurants which are open. That’s my choice, and I have no reason to complain.