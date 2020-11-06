Elder Care: Grief and the path forward

This year has been a year in which a pervasive sense of loss has permeated society.

Events such as the pandemic have resulted in acute losses such as the deaths of loved ones and disappearance of jobs, while wildfires and hurricanes have destroyed homes and property. Visitation and social distancing guidelines and restricted activity/travel recommendations impact relationships and our sense of self. The responses and overall effects of these losses vary from individual to individual, however a common denominator in all situations of loss is grief.

Grief is the process that helps us adapt to the reality that someone or something that was present in our lives is now changed or absent. Grief is uncomfortable, and therefore people may try to ignore or avoid the feelings that accompany it. But grief also positions us so healing can begin, which the Family Caregiver Alliance and Rabbi Jon Sommer sum up in the article “Grief and Loss”: “[feelings] can more easily be expressed as a shared loss of something treasured—which family and friends close to the situation can likely empathize with, leading to deeper communication and stronger relationships with those going through the loss with you.”

An understanding of some of the basic tenets of grief can help people recognize that what they are experiencing is normal and healthy.