Elder Care: Gratitude for family caregivers

Family finances are another area that can be challenged by caregiving. Depending upon the care recipient’s needs, additional expenses for supplies, equipment and services may develop. If routine supervision or extensive physical care is required, a caregiver may need to reduce working hours or leave an outside job altogether.

This situation creates long-term implications, since not only are wages lost for the time one is unable to work at a regular job; but also future earnings for the caregiver’s retirement decline and opportunities for career advancement may be missed. Health insurance coverage for the caregiver may also be dependent upon a job outside of the home.

Personal relationships also have implications for family caregivers. Historical relationships between family members will affect each individual’s attitude toward the type and frequency of assistance to be given or received. Reversal of roles in a parent/child relationship may be uncomfortable as a parent (willingly or unwillingly) relinquishes authority in certain areas to a child.

Spouses must also adapt to new patterns of communication and interaction within the marriage as the health or cognitive abilities of one or both of them change. The ability to spend time in one another’s company simply as loved ones can become overshadowed by increasing care needs.