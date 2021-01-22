Elder Care: Gifts for grandchildren

From the moment your child broke the news about a baby on the way, you welled up with excitement, love and hope. During the baby’s first year, you were captivated by smiles, first steps and the appearance of features that looked just like you.

The bond between a grandparent and grandchild is unique and powerful. Grandparents cherish the time spent with their grandchildren – time that will be forever etched in the memory and the emotional development of the child.

As grandparents think about their legacy and the ways they can show love and support even after their own lives end, it is important to consider the pros and cons of legal arrangements to give gifts to grandchildren.

Most people assume that a last will and testament is the estate planning document that they should use to leave money to support a grandchild. That may be the appropriate way to help a grandchild with living expenses until the grandchild finds his or her way in the world. But grandparents should consider when they would like a grandchild to have control over money and property, how the gift will be taxed and the effect on financial aid for higher education.

Last Will and Testament