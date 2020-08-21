Elder Care: Gift-annuity strategy for Medical Assistance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If your widowed parent is in a nursing home, you might think that it is too late to save assets or that you can’t get government help to pay for their care before all of their money runs out over time.

That is not true. You can save money and avoid a future need for probate and estate administration.

A few years ago, a federal court ruled that a Medicaid-compliant annuity may be acceptable, even if the term of the annuity’s length is a fraction of the life expectancy of the person for whose benefit it is obtained. That ruling allows use of a gift-annuity strategy to enable an immediate application for Medicaid, which in Pennsylvania is administered by the Department of Human Services (DHS) and is referred to as Medical Assistance or MA.

It is important that the applicant’s power of attorney (POA) document includes language that clearly permits unlimited gifting. Such a POA is part of what we refer to as the foundational documents, which also include a last will and testament and a health care directive.

Before we prepare the foundational documents, I ask our clients this: “If you get the care you need, and it is clear that there could be money left over, do you want that money to go to a nursing home, the government or your children?” You may guess what they always answer.