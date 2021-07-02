Elder Care: Fast food of estate planning

Given the high rate of divorce, the jointly owned property may even be the subject of a divorce proceeding when marital property interests are divided. When the parent named the child as a co-owner of property, the child’s problems became the parent’s problems. A well-drafted trust can achieve the convenience sought by the parent while insulating the parent’s property from creditors.

Estate planning

Joint ownership may also throw a monkey wrench into the parent’s plan to distribute property at the end of the parent’s life. Let’s say the parent has three children and intends to leave all of his or her property in three equal shares to the children. If the only asset that the parent owns at the time of death is a financial account with $100,000, and that account is jointly owned with one of the children, then the account will not be considered probate property and will not be subject to the terms of the parent’s will.

The child listed as joint owner will simply own that account when the parent dies. Nothing will legally transfer to the remaining two children. It is possible that the child who is listed as joint owner could distribute the funds in the financial account according to the parent’s will. However, this child is not legally obligated to do so.

Quick and convenient may be the way to go for the occasional meal, but that is no way to make legally binding plans for everything you own. A small investment in a well drafted estate plan will achieve the result you want while avoiding disastrous pitfalls. Be sure to follow Keystone Elder Law P.C. on Facebook and YouTube for more information about how fast food estate planning could lead to outcomes you will want to avoid.

