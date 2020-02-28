Elder Care: Falling for fraud is easier than you might think

2. Robocalls and Unsolicited Calls: Robocalls remained at No. 2. They can be used to share a pre-recorded message or as a contact to a live person. Advances in technology allow scammers to appear to be calling from a legitimate telephone number, such as a local number or a nonprofit organization, which people will feel more comfortable answering.

3. Sweepstakes/Jamaican Lottery Scam: These scams may be received by phone or mail. Individuals are “notified” that they have won, and must pay a fee for taxes/processing in order to collect their prize, or are offered an opportunity to increase their winnings. This scam also stayed in the same position as last year.

4. Romance Scams: This scam moved up from No. 7. A cyber-relationship may develop through a chat room, dating site, social media or email. The scammer eventually asks for money in order to travel to see the victim, to obtain a visa or other official documents (if the scammer claims to be from another country) or to obtain help for an emergency. The scammer may claim the identity of an American soldier serving overseas in order to gain trust. In other cases, the scammer asks for a check to be cashed or a package to be forwarded; thereby involving the unsuspecting individual in money laundering or the shipping of stolen merchandise.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}