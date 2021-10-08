Elder Care: Estrangement - walking away from your roots

Disagreements and estrangements resulting from psychological factors such as these are harder to resolve than fights over external resources such as land or money. Frequently, the parents and child have very different perspectives about past family life and its effect on both past and present relationships.

A parent may feel that tremendous sacrifices were made for the child, while the child’s perception is that the parent was controlling or emotionally distant. In adulthood, the child seeks to escape from this negative situation, and the parent feels confused and unappreciated.

Estrangement in some situations is the healthier choice for the parent and/or child. However, other situations should be carefully considered before all ties are cut.

Dr. Coleman has witnessed, in his words, how “our American love affair with the needs and rights of the individual conceals how much sorrow we create for those we leave behind. We may see cutting off family members as courageous rather than avoidant or selfish. We can convince ourselves that it’s better to go it alone than to do the work it takes to resolve conflict. Some problems may be irresolvable, but there are also relationships that don’t need to be lost forever.”

Next week’s column will address steps that can be taken toward mending a strained or broken relationship.

