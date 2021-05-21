Elder Care: Estate as a legacy

It seems like only yesterday that I bought life insurance so that my wife and children would have an adequate cushion if my death as the family’s primary breadwinner arrived suddenly. Now I carry a Medicare card.

We tried to give our children a boost to start climbing a ladder that was stabilized by a career focus or destination. At times, we provided a child with respite from the financial demands of adult life to give an opportunity to refocus plans. Eventually, adult children must learn to sink or swim on their own.

Some children value or need financial help more than others. If accumulating money is not a child’s primary point of focus, a parent who is concerned about future management of family wealth should plan accordingly without necessarily casting a negative judgment on that child. After all, Apostle Paul instructed Timothy that “the love of money is the root of all kinds of evil.”

According to Social Security’s life expectancy calculator, 80% of my life is in the rear-view mirror. In terms of raw statistics with no consideration for my health history or lifestyle, I have 17 years of life remaining. That prediction, coupled with fresh scars and awareness of premature deaths caused by COVID, heightens motivation to get my affairs in order.