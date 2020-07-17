Elder Care: Embracing forms of grief

Loved ones may experience increased feelings of guilt for the inability to be physically present to nurture the dying and the lack of opportunity to say goodbye. Attempts to make sense of why some who become sick recover while others don’t, makes acceptance of death more difficult to obtain.

Those who are mourning a death or a significant loss (such as employment or a home) cannot receive traditional forms of physical and emotional support from friends and family members, such as shared time together, hugs and food. Funerals, memorial services and burials/scattering of ashes are delayed or look very different from usual expectations, creating a void in the grieving process.

Ageism becomes an additional concern for older adults who are grieving. The belief that older adults are “near the end anyway” may lead to a perception since loss and death are expected at that stage of life, the pain of loss will not be as great. A result of this erroneous thinking is that their experience of grief may be overlooked or pushed aside, thereby amplifying their suffering.

Of the many lessons we have learned during this worldwide crisis, may we remain sensitive to the variety of losses that so many have experienced and the diversity of ways in which grief reactions are expressed and losses are assimilated into daily life.

Are you able to support someone who is grieving, or are you in need of grief support? Resources can be found through local hospices, health care networks and funeral homes. Online programs, information and support groups are also available.

