Elder Care: Elder law is recent specialty

Various staff members contribute insights to this column. Attorney Patrick Cawley joined the firm at the end of 2019. His prior positions in state government provided him with extensive courtroom experience and legislative knowledge. This expertise enables him to personally assist our clients and their families with sensitive situations such as estate planning, guardianship, public benefits and financial exploitation.

Keystone’s care coordinator, Karen Kaslow, is a registered nurse with decades of experience in acute and long-term care settings. She has also served as a caregiver for a family member. Karen admits that, before joining us in 2013, she really had no idea what elder law was about either. The education and advocacy she provides, in conjunction with the legal skills of our attorneys, is essential to our team’s ability to guide families effectively on their elder care journey through the long-term care system.

A weekly column has given us the opportunity to cover many topics. Previous articles are available in the blog section of our website (www.KeystoneElderLaw.com), as well as in our book, Long Term Care Guide: Essential Tips for Solving the Elder Care Puzzle (available at Whistlestop Book Shop in Carlisle or on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/s?k=keystone+elder+law&i=stripbooks&ref=nb_sb_noss_1). We welcome your feedback and suggestions for future columns.