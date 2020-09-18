Elder Care: Elder financial exploitation: Scope and solutions

This week the Pennsylvania Department of Aging released a study of financial exploitation of older adults.
Secretary of Aging Robert Torres described the findings as “eye-opening and alarming” and called on the state legislature to enact measures to protect older adults. While the legislative efforts underway are to be applauded, the study reveals how important it is for older adults to take steps to protect themselves.
Financial exploitation is underreported. Exploiters prey on older adults who are dependent on them for food, shelter or basic assistance with everyday activities. An older person may reasonably fear that reporting financial exploitation could lead to abandonment, poverty or placement in a facility. Sometimes the older person has lost the capacity to monitor bank accounts.
Where financial exploitation has been reported or detected, the numbers are staggering. The Department of Aging study audited county aging offices in 14 counties during the 2017-2018 fiscal year and found the following:
- 61% of victims were women and 43% lived alone.
- 45% of victims were widowed, 19% were single and 13% were married.
- The average age of victims was 79.
- 65% of the perpetrators were family members, most often an adult child or grandchild.
- The average loss to the victim was just under $40,000.
- The estimated loss to older Pennsylvanians from exploitation in 2017-2018 was $58 million.
- The largest percentage of exploitation involved unauthorized bank withdrawals, with scams making up about 28% of the losses.
Regardless of age or gender, older adults become targets for exploitation because they have accumulated savings over their lifespan and are more prone to changing health conditions that make them vulnerable. Research from the University of California concluded that older adults experience changes in the part of the brain responsible for detecting risk and recognizing violations of trust. As a result of these physical changes, older adults become more trusting.
There are resources in place and possibly more on the way to prevent and address the financial exploitation of older adults. The Older Adults Protective Services Act requires an investigation of abuse allegations within a certain number of hours, and protective services staff throughout the Commonwealth have a collaborative relationship with district attorneys and law enforcement agencies.
Any person who suspects that an older adult is being manipulated or exploited may report that suspicion to the local Area Agency on Aging. The report will be kept confidential and will be investigated.
Bank employees are on the front lines of this issue. They receive extensive training to spot when someone may be trying to exploit an older person. The Senior Safe Act, a federal law enacted in 2018, makes it easier for banks to report financial exploitation without violating privacy rules.
AARP developed a program called BankSafe to train bank and credit union employees on how to detect and resolve instances of exploitation. The organization reports that the program has stopped over $1 million in fraudulent transfers.
In the Pennsylvania legislature, a package of bills was introduced to address elder abuse. The sponsors, which include Rep. Kate Klunk of York County, aim to give the attorney general additional authority to investigate and prosecute elder financial abuse and to make it easier for older adults to file a civil lawsuit when they have been exploited.
If the United States finds itself in an extended recession as a result of the pandemic, the circumstances are ripe for desperate people to exploit older family members. The tools provided by this pending state legislation will become increasingly important to the financial well-being of older Pennsylvanians.
While the government examines the staggering scope of this problem and devises solutions, there are steps that older adults can take to protect themselves:
Have in place a durable financial power of attorney. The power of attorney is an essential component of any estate plan. An older adult can plan for incapacity by authorizing a trustworthy person to deal on the older person’s behalf with banks, insurance companies, investment companies and other entities involved with financial or real estate matters. Although elder financial abuse happens when a power of attorney is in place, there are clear requirements in Pennsylvania law that allow courts to crack down on persons acting improperly under a power of attorney.
Having a power of attorney is far better than making another person a joint owner on a bank account for many reasons. Not only does having a joint owner on an older person’s account subject the older person’s money to the joint owner’s creditors, but also the joint owner has no fiduciary duty under the law to manage the money in the best interest of the older person. If the motivation to make someone a joint owner on a bank account is for convenience in bill paying, the same convenience can be achieved with a power of attorney.
Ask for regular bank statements. Any person who trusts someone else to manage money or pay bills should request regular proof of the status of the money. Exploitation thrives in darkness. By shining a light regularly on the status of an older person’s money, any exploitation can be detected and nipped in the bud.
Get regular cognitive checkups. According to the Alzheimer’s Association’s 2019 Facts and Figures, 82% of older adults believe it is important to have their cognitive abilities regularly checked for signs of decline, but only 16% actually receive regular cognitive assessments. The Alzheimer’s Association anticipates the number of older adults living with the disease will increase by 14% over the next six years, and more than 320,000 older Pennsylvanians will be living with the disease.
Alzheimer’s disease is just one of many forms of dementia that afflict older people, and normal aging processes diminish the ability of any person to be wary of exploitation. Older persons should not assume that they will intuitively know when someone is trying to take advantage of them.
Consider technology solutions. There are technology solutions emerging all the time to help older adults to monitor their finances and detect potentially harmful transactions. EverSafe.com is just one solution that is designed specifically for older adults. The program analyzes your historical financial behavior to develop a profile and then watches for transactions that deviate from that profile. It looks for unusual withdrawals, changes in spending patterns, late bill payments and irregular investment activity. Suspicious activity alerts are sent by phone, text or email.
Consult an elder law attorney. Elder law attorneys draft estate planning documents to improve the security of an older person and to mitigate the high cost of long-term care. They are equipped to respond to exploitation by cutting off the ability of an exploiter to access bank accounts and, if necessary, to pursue the exploiter for the return of stolen money. Most important, elder law attorneys are attuned to family dynamics and can offer counsel to older adults about how best to protect themselves and their hard-earned savings.
