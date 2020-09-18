Elder Care: Elder financial exploitation: Scope and solutions

Having a power of attorney is far better than making another person a joint owner on a bank account for many reasons. Not only does having a joint owner on an older person’s account subject the older person’s money to the joint owner’s creditors, but also the joint owner has no fiduciary duty under the law to manage the money in the best interest of the older person. If the motivation to make someone a joint owner on a bank account is for convenience in bill paying, the same convenience can be achieved with a power of attorney.

Ask for regular bank statements. Any person who trusts someone else to manage money or pay bills should request regular proof of the status of the money. Exploitation thrives in darkness. By shining a light regularly on the status of an older person’s money, any exploitation can be detected and nipped in the bud.

Get regular cognitive checkups. According to the Alzheimer’s Association’s 2019 Facts and Figures, 82% of older adults believe it is important to have their cognitive abilities regularly checked for signs of decline, but only 16% actually receive regular cognitive assessments. The Alzheimer’s Association anticipates the number of older adults living with the disease will increase by 14% over the next six years, and more than 320,000 older Pennsylvanians will be living with the disease.