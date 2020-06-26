Elder Care: Elder financial abuse - a betrayal of trust

Maria needed hearing aids and dental work that were not covered by Medicare. She needed a bed that would provide better support for her back. Although Maria asked her son to spend her money on these reasonable requests, her son always told her she did not really need these things.

The final straw for Maria came when she learned that her son purchased an expensive car without any financing. Because her son’s delivery driver job did not pay him well enough to afford such a car, Maria insisted that her son provide information about Maria’s bank account. Only then did Maria learn that her son had made himself a joint owner of the bank account, transferred funds to his own account in a different bank, and spent nearly all of Maria’s money on himself.

The breach of a fiduciary duty, such as the duty under a power of attorney to act in another person’s best interests, is only one example of how older people become exploited by people they trust. Many older people rely on caregivers who come into the home to assist with activities of daily living, such as getting dressed or bathed.