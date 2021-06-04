Elder Care: Elder abuse - safeguarding the vulnerable

The division of the Area Agency on Aging that is designated to handle these reports is called Adult Protective Services (APS). Next week’s article will explain the history and functioning of APS.

When a report of suspected abuse involves sexual abuse, serious physical injury, serious bodily injury or a suspicious death, mandated reporters in Pennsylvania must also immediately notify law enforcement, in addition to APS.

Tragically, elder abuse is a worldwide concern. Annually, June 15 is designated as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. This day is a call to action to educate ourselves about the who, what, when, where and how of elder abuse, neglect and exploitation. Through education, we can be empowered for the prevention and recognition of these situations and understand the measures available to protect our loved ones and all who are vulnerable.

