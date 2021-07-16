Elder Care: Driving risk and aging

When they are involved in a motor vehicle accident, older adults are more likely to experience severe injuries, medical complications and death than younger adults, due to the physiological changes that occur with increasing age and the presence of chronic health conditions. This is true for both older drivers and passengers. In addition, because they generally keep their cars for longer periods of time, older adults often lack the latest safety innovations in their vehicles which could help protect them in an accident.

Although numerous health conditions exist can impact an individual’s driving skills, health care providers cannot “take away” an individual’s driver’s license. This decision is only made by PennDOT.

However, guidelines are in place for health care providers to report to the state the presence of certain disorders or disabilities that may impair an individual’s ability to drive safely. Some of these conditions include limitations of vision; seizure disorder; unstable diabetes; heart or circulatory conditions that cause fainting, dizziness or lack of coordination; neuromuscular, orthopedic and other conditions that limit the use of one or more joints or extremities for more than 90 days; and mental conditions that potentially lead to inattentiveness, increased aggression, hallucinations and contemplation of suicide.