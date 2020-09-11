Elder Care: Donating a body to science

The recommended form of advance directive in the Pennsylvania regulations suggests that attorneys or physicians should explain the various options to any donor, including the fact that being a donor can affect post-mortem treatment of the body, such as the possible need to infuse the deceased with oxygen to preserve organs, or the inability to have a viewing and a traditional coffin burial. The regulations encourage donors to consider and list on the advance directive any conditions related to their intended donation of all or part of their remains after death.

If a person donates his or her body to the Humanity Gift Registry, research could take up to two years. Following the research, the remains are cremated. The ashes are either buried by the Registry or returned to the family if the family requested that at the time of death.

Although it is possible that the Registry may accept remains after the transplant of one or more organs, normally the Registry prefers that the body remain intact, except for the donation of eyes and skin.

The Registry does not issue a follow-up report to describe what was done to or learned from the body. Annual Celebrations of Remembrance are held in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia to honor donors. Family attendance is welcome but optional.