Elder Care: Disability and income

An application for this benefit may take several months to process. Certain conditions create eligibility for immediate payments that may last up to six months while an application is processed. These conditions can include complete blindness or deafness, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, muscular dystrophy, symptomatic HIV infection, severe intellectual disability (age 4 and older), and birth weight less than 2 pounds, 10 ounces. If the application for benefits is ultimately denied, these payments will not have to be returned.

If the application is approved, the child’s medical condition must be reviewed periodically to ensure that the child continues to qualify for benefits. These reviews will occur by age 1 if low birth weight was the qualifying medical condition for an infant, or at least every three years for children under the age of 18 who have medical conditions that may allow for an improvement in functioning.

Reviews may still occur even if improvement is not expected.

Once a child reaches the age of 18, the standards change and the individual must meet the medical and financial qualifications for adults in order to continue receiving the SSI benefit. SSI is potentially available to adults who are age 65 or older or are blind or disabled, and have limited income or resources.