Elder Care: Demystifying long-term care, Part II

Do you have a loved one in need of assistance with the tasks of daily life? You might be surprised by the number of options which are available. Last week’s column covered care services that are provided for individuals living at home. This week’s column contains a summary of residential care options.
Personal care/assisted living
These two types of residential care are very similar.
A number of years ago, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania instituted new licensing requirements for facilities who wish to call themselves assisted living, and for various reasons, most facilities providing this level of care choose to be licensed under the personal care regulations.
For both types of communities, an individual may have a private or semi-private room and furnish it with their private possessions. Three daily meals are provided, as well as help with care needs such as bathing, dressing and medication management. Social activities and transportation are available.
Some communities have secure memory care areas for those with symptoms of dementia. This level of care usually requires that individuals are either independent or only require limited assistance with their physical transfers and mobility. Individuals are considered mobile if they are unable to walk but can self-propel a wheelchair.
Care may or may not be supervised by a licensed nurse, and residents may continue to see their personal physician for medical care.
The cost for this type of care is about $4,000-$7,000 per month, which is usually private pay. Some long-term care insurance policies may cover this cost, and for some wartime veterans and their spouses, a benefit is available that can cover a portion of the monthly fee.
Skilled nursing facility
This is the level of care that most people think of for long-term care.
Individuals who require close monitoring of their physical health or have more intensive daily personal care needs are appropriate for this type of care. Licensed nursing staff are present 24/7, and all medical orders must be approved by a facility physician.
Many nursing facilities offer short-term inpatient rehabilitation services, in addition to long-term custodial care. Medicare and private insurance coverage are available for rehabilitation services under certain circumstances, but they do not pay for ongoing custodial care.
The private pay cost of custodial care ranges from about $9,000 to $12,000 per month. Long-term care insurance policies will cover a portion of this fee, depending upon the specific policy provisions. For those who qualify, Medicaid is also available to pay for this type of care.
CCRC
Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs) offer various levels of care within the same organization. They may include any combination of independent living, assisted living/personal care and skilled nursing.
Individuals may move to a CCRC at any level of care. Those entering at an independent living level usually pay a significant entrance fee and a separate monthly fee, but are then permitted to remain in the community even if their health declines. They will be required to move to a different level of care as their needs dictate.
Even if an individual’s assets “run out,” the community will continue to provide care. Some communities offer an option to pay a higher monthly fee instead of the entrance fee, which may be advantageous for people who move to the community at an older age.
Independent living arrangements may be in cottages or apartments, and a choice of floor plans is usually available. Dining services plans may or may not be offered. A variety of social activities may be organized by an employee of the community or the residents themselves.
Individuals moving to a CCRC personal care or skilled nursing setting are only charged a daily room rate.
If you are unsure about which choices are the most suitable for your loved one, additional information about these care options is available by calling Keystone Elder Law at 717-697-3223.
