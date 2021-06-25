Elder Care: Demystifying long-term care, Part II

CCRC

Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs) offer various levels of care within the same organization. They may include any combination of independent living, assisted living/personal care and skilled nursing.

Individuals may move to a CCRC at any level of care. Those entering at an independent living level usually pay a significant entrance fee and a separate monthly fee, but are then permitted to remain in the community even if their health declines. They will be required to move to a different level of care as their needs dictate.

Even if an individual’s assets “run out,” the community will continue to provide care. Some communities offer an option to pay a higher monthly fee instead of the entrance fee, which may be advantageous for people who move to the community at an older age.

Independent living arrangements may be in cottages or apartments, and a choice of floor plans is usually available. Dining services plans may or may not be offered. A variety of social activities may be organized by an employee of the community or the residents themselves.

Individuals moving to a CCRC personal care or skilled nursing setting are only charged a daily room rate.

If you are unsure about which choices are the most suitable for your loved one, additional information about these care options is available by calling Keystone Elder Law at 717-697-3223.

Learn more about the article’s author, and other community education opportunities, at www.keystoneelderlaw.com. Check out the book, “Long Term Care Guide: Essential Tools for Solving the Elder Care Puzzle,” at the Whistlestop Bookshop or Amazon, and see Keystone’s free directory of services for older adults at www.mypeaceguide.com. Keystone Elder Law has offices in Mechanicsburg and Carlisle. Call 717-697-3223 for a free telephone consultation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0