Elder Care: Demystifying long-term care, Part I

For individuals requiring assistance or supervision for extensive hours in their homes, a live-in caregiver has advantages over caregivers who are paid hourly. The individual has a consistent caregiver instead of several different ones whose schedules may vary. A live-in caregiver would usually be paid a flat daily rate, which may be more economical than hourly billing.

When utilizing an organization to locate a live-in caregiver, be aware of whether the organization is a registry or an agency. A registry will provide a caregiver, however the caregiver is considered an employee of the family, and therefore is not covered by workers compensation insurance. The family would also be responsible for employment taxes for the caregiver. With an agency, the caregiver is an employee of the agency, so taxes and insurance are handled by the agency itself.

Home Health Agencies primarily provide licensed nurses and therapists to meet an individual’s health needs. Nursing assistants may be available to assist with personal care tasks as well. These agencies are able to bill Medicare and private insurance companies for the services they provide, as long as certain qualifications are met. These services are designed to be short-term and intermittent.