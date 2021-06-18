Elder Care: Demystifying long-term care, Part I

Do you have a loved one in need of assistance with the tasks of daily life? You might be surprised by the number of options that are available.
When it comes to care at home, services for individuals living at home differ in scope and cost.
Although senior centers do not provide physical care for older adults, they do offer opportunities for socialization, education, community service and nutrition for independent adults who enjoy the company of others and may otherwise be at risk for isolation. A small daily donation to help cover the cost of the noon meal may be requested. Hours are Monday-Friday during the day.
Home Care Agencies have non-licensed staff members who assist individuals with transportation, light housekeeping, companionship, meal preparation, errands, medication reminders and personal care tasks, such as bathing, dressing and toileting. Hours are flexible depending upon the needs and wants of each family and include days, evenings, nights and weekends.
This type of non-medical care is usually private pay, although it may be covered by some long-term care insurance policies. Medicare does not pay for care at home that is required on an ongoing basis. The average cost of home care services ranges from $25-$35 per hour in our area.
Waiver programs are available through the Office of Aging to provide non-medical assistance for financially qualified individuals who are living at home. Call your local county office for additional information or visit www.paieb.com.
For individuals requiring assistance or supervision for extensive hours in their homes, a live-in caregiver has advantages over caregivers who are paid hourly. The individual has a consistent caregiver instead of several different ones whose schedules may vary. A live-in caregiver would usually be paid a flat daily rate, which may be more economical than hourly billing.
When utilizing an organization to locate a live-in caregiver, be aware of whether the organization is a registry or an agency. A registry will provide a caregiver, however the caregiver is considered an employee of the family, and therefore is not covered by workers compensation insurance. The family would also be responsible for employment taxes for the caregiver. With an agency, the caregiver is an employee of the agency, so taxes and insurance are handled by the agency itself.
Home Health Agencies primarily provide licensed nurses and therapists to meet an individual’s health needs. Nursing assistants may be available to assist with personal care tasks as well. These agencies are able to bill Medicare and private insurance companies for the services they provide, as long as certain qualifications are met. These services are designed to be short-term and intermittent.
Adult day services are programs that allow adults who have care needs to continue to live at home while having access to physical care and socialization at a central location during the day. Family caregivers can utilize the time that their loved one is away from home to manage other responsibilities, work outside of the home, or rest. These services are often underutilized. Daily rates are approximately $70-$75.
LIFE (Living Independence for the Elderly) is an all-inclusive program designed for older adults who require a nursing home level of care but desire to remain in the community. The services provided include medical care, medications, home care, adult day services, therapy, social services and transportation.
This program is known as PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) on the national level. All PACE/LIFE programs are governed by the same federal regulations, but they are managed by private organizations under contracts with individual states. The private pay cost is about half the cost of a nursing home, but Medicaid (also known as Medical Assistance) is also available to pay for this type of care. Questions about qualification for Medicaid can be answered by an elder law attorney.
If home care is not feasible, options for residential care also exist. They will be covered in next week’s column.
Learn more about the article’s author, and other community education opportunities, at www.keystoneelderlaw.com. Check out the book, “Long Term Care Guide: Essential Tools for Solving the Elder Care Puzzle,” at the Whistlestop Bookshop or Amazon, and see Keystone’s free directory of services for older adults at www.mypeaceguide.com. Keystone Elder Law has offices in Mechanicsburg and Carlisle. Call 717-697-3223 for a free telephone consultation.