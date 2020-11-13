Elder Care: Dementia and its shadow of grief

Last week’s column discussed the concept of loss and our response of grief to the absence of someone or something important to us. There are some situations in life that cause grief, which is just as real and personal as a death, yet our emotions are conflicted because the losses are not as tangible.

Feelings of uncertainty are created by a paradox of “having something at the same time that we don’t.” The pandemic has created a sense of this contradiction for many people, but it is already well-known to those people who are caring for a loved one with a form of dementia or another condition that impacts cognition.

Cognitive impairment, whether the result of dementia, stroke or a traumatic brain injury, complicates the grief process in several ways. Grieving begins long before a physical loss occurs. Upon diagnosis, and sometimes even upon the suspicion of a dementia diagnosis, individuals and families may begin to experience anticipatory grief as they think about the future and recognize that it will look very different from how they had planned. At the same time, the individual who is experiencing dementia and is part of that family’s future remains present.