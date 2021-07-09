Elder Care: Decision-making - walking the tightrope

Is it time to step in and take a more active role in your parents’ daily lives? This question represents a common quandary experienced by adult children when their parents’ daily routines begin to change due to alterations in physical health, functional ability and/or cognitive processing.

It is a question fraught with social, moral, ethical and legal considerations that can make the children feel like they are walking a tightrope.

A question or suggestion from a child that casts doubt on a parent’s ability to independently make decisions and/or carry out daily activities can elicit a wide range of reactions from the parent. Some parents may feel a sense of relief and readily accept assistance. Others may feel threatened or be unable or unwilling to objectively evaluate their situation and react with uncertainty, resignation, resistance or outrage.

For the parents who may be reading this article, consider that the most likely reason your children are seeking involvement is that they love you and naturally want to protect you. The challenges arise when parents and children have differing opinions about how much risk is an acceptable part of daily life.