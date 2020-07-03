Elder Care: COVID tracing challenges

There is no apparent federal leadership on either gathering or using data as part of a unified digital tracing system. CDC’s website says that its primary role in contact tracing is to provide guidance and support to help State, Tribal, Local, and Territorial (STLT) health departments to manage disease outbreaks and launch effective contact tracing programs.

If you are contacted by a tracing employee, will it be a phone call, text message or email? Will the contact be initiated by a government employee or a private firm? How will you differentiate a legitimate contact from a scammer who is trying to steal your identity by getting you to share your date of birth and social security number?

If you are told that the identity of the COVID-positive person who was within close contact of you is confidential, will you be able to accept that? Is there any way that such a contact will motivate you to self-quarantine in place for two weeks? Even if you would be willing to self-quarantine, would your employer or family cooperate?