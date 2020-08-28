Elder Care: Considering cremation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Deciding what to do with the remains of a loved one can be a touchy subject, especially if the deceased’s only stated preference was to say “no muss no fuss,” which means different things to different people. While the topic of advance funeral planning is avoided by some people, for many reasons it is better to discuss and plan arrangements in advance. Funeral directors have training and experience to know how to offer counseling in a pre-planning conference.

A pivotal choice is whether the remains shall be embalmed for a traditional casket burial, or whether the remains shall be cremated. Some of our clients have family burial plots where they wish to be interred, but have not yet decided whether they prefer to be buried in a casket or cremated. Rental of a casket for a viewing before a cremation is an option, especially if the likely attendees of a funeral service are mostly local and able to come on sudden notice.

When considerable advance notice is needed to gather geographically distant loved ones, immediate cremation with a future memorial service at the convenience of the family can be a practical option.