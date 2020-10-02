Elder Care: Cognitive impairment and voting rights

Although there are not clear answers to every aspect of this complicated issue, one theme has gained consensus among scholars in law, medicine and ethics. The goal is, to the greatest extent possible, to recognize the dignity and independence of each person. We do not hold older people or the disabled to a higher standard when it comes to voting than we do for other adults of voting age.

Voting is a fundamental constitutional right. Federal law in the United States excludes only children under the age of 18 and non-citizens from voting. The states may further decide the qualifications of voters, but states may not do so in a way that violates federal discrimination laws.

The trend in this country has always gone in the direction of expanding the list of who may vote. The 15th Amendment was ratified in 1870 to prohibit states from denying the vote to citizens on the basis of race. The 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote in 1920, followed decades of organizing and lobbying by the likes of Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Lucretia Mott and Susan B. Anthony. The effort to expand access to voting continued into the 1960s, when Congress passed the Voting Rights Act to combat the practice of using “literacy tests” to exclude certain voters, particularly Black Americans.