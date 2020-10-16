Elder Care: Circumstances of family home transfer (Part 1 of 3)

His sons were middle-aged and had homes of their own, which were in better shape than the family homestead that Grandma had recently vacated. Grandma had no money to speak of, but the knowledge that her grandson would keep ownership of the home in the family, and was willing and able to do the work needed to build sweat equity in the home, was what mattered most to her.

Diplomacy is needed when no one in the family really wants to assume ownership of the family homestead. Sometimes that happens when the children have left the area to pursue careers in other geographic areas. Other times the old family home is functionally obsolete or in need of major repairs. For some adult children, the thought of living in the house where they were raised is not as emotionally attractive as their parents imagine it might be.

Sometimes children allow parents to believe that they want the home because they don’t want to hurt their parents’ feelings. This can be an issue when a parent is the first homeowner in family history, or when the parent designed or built “the perfect home.” Parental homeowners can be deaf to their children’s lack of interest in succeeding them in owning the home.