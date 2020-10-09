Elder Care: Caregiver rest - an impossible dream?

How important should respite be for caregivers? Everyone benefits from episodes of downtime. Researchers studying productivity in the workplace have determined that our brains need to periodically switch gears in order to function optimally. I would argue that caregivers, especially those who provide assistance 24/7, need to maintain as much or more mental acuity than workers earning a paycheck.

Alex Soojung-Kim Pang, an author, consultant, speaker and visiting scholar at Stanford University was interviewed by Ferris Jabr, a writer for Scientific American, in 2016 shortly before the publication of his book, “Rest: Why You Get More Done When You Work Less.” When questioned about his research, he stated, “I think about rest very differently now than when I started working on this project. I thought about rest as much more passive and as something you do when you’re finished with everything else you have going on. I now firmly believe that is wrong. Rest is not this optional leftover activity. Work and rest are actually partners. They are like different parts of a wave. You can’t have the high without the low. The better you are at resting, the better you will be at working.”