Elder Care: Can you enhance your later years by changing your language?

Apply this concept to aging. If an individual believes that aging is a period of steady decline and the result will be eventual helplessness, the individual is likely focus on negative thoughts (“I’m too old to do that,” “Nobody is interested in an old woman like me,” or “It’s too much trouble”). These thoughts lead to choices that reinforce the negative belief, such as limiting activity and/or social engagement. Very soon, the individual will begin to experience the anticipated physical and cognitive decline.

Changing negative thought patterns and their resulting behaviors can be challenging. The first step is to learn to choose alternate words for the concept with which you are struggling. Finding words that create less threatening or maybe even positive thoughts and images about any concept can encourage action instead of avoidance.

For example, consider someone who dislikes winter. The individual needs groceries, but the weather forecast is for “frigid temperatures.” The word “frigid” might sound unbearable and result in a decision to stay home and eat a bowl of cereal for dinner. If, on the other hand, the weather is described as “cold,” the individual is more likely to think that a regular dinner is worth the temporary unpleasantness of going outside for a short time to obtain the needed groceries.