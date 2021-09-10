Elder Care: Can I work and have Medicare?

Whether they’re concerned with affording retirement or love their job, Americans are working later in life. In fact, the percentage of older adults working today is the largest since the creation of Medicare in the 1960s.

Some individuals, maybe even you, will still be actively employed upon becoming eligible for Medicare. Can you enroll in Medicare while you’re still in the workforce, and if not, will you get a penalty?

Can you have Medicare while working?

If you’re working when you enter your Initial Enrollment Period (IEP), you can enroll in Medicare. As long as you meet all the criteria needed to be eligible, it is your right to do so. You can also choose to delay your Medicare coverage, though you may be penalized later.

If you don’t receive health coverage through work, it’s safe to say you should get Medicare coverage.

What if I have non-retiree health coverage through my employer?