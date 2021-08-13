Elder Care: An elder care journey, Part 7

Because Sue was receiving Medicaid in a nursing home, she really could not benefit from the additional income. However, the “spousal election” rules required her to claim a one-third share. Since the total size of Bill’s monthly annuity payment and Sue’s one-third claim of three months of annuity payments was around $4,000, rather than lose the $4,000 to the cost of Sue’s care, Joe increased his mother’s modest burial reserve. Joe’s sister, Mary, will be the contingent beneficiary after the funeral home makes its primary claim.

Joe had one more chore. Since Bill was older than Sue and had been the primary breadwinner, part of their retirement strategy was for Bill to claim his federal pension at a reduced level so that Sue would have a survivor’s benefit after he died. Upon Bill’s death, Joe notified the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), which stopped Bill’s monthly pension check. OPM sent Joe forms to fill out to claim Sue’s survivor’s benefit.

Medicaid rules require recipients to claim any income due to them. So, even though every dollar that Joe claimed on Sue’s behalf would be required to be turned over to the cost of her nursing care, he filled out the paperwork. OPM did not make it easy.