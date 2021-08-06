Elder Care: An elder care journey, Part 6

To highlight Elder Care month, we published a five-part “Elder Care Journey” in May 2020.

If you want to experience the journey from the beginning, you may read the first five parts of Bill and Sue’s story at https://keystoneelderlaw.com/elder-care-journey.

Names were changed for reasons of confidentiality. The story as we share it is based on actual circumstances of one family. Reading about Bill and Sue’s experiences gives good insight about not only the challenges that regularly occur along an elder care journey, but also what little-known tools and opportunities are sometimes available.

We now share the phase of the journey that occurred over the past year.

Sue is beginning her sixth year of receiving long-term care at the Regal Nursing Home, where she was placed by her late husband, Bill, a little more than five years ago. Sue had suffered a debilitating stroke so soon after retiring that she had not yet begun to collect her pension. Bill was devastated as he adjusted to the reality that he faced his retirement alone in the family home, unable to share it with his wife of 50 years, who he had married shortly after her high school graduation.