Elder Care: An Alzheimer's experience in reverse

The neurologist’s comments were upsetting to Kathy and Louise in part because they are no strangers to Alzheimer’s disease. Kathy’s mother-in-law and five of her mother-in-law’s six sisters had experienced the disease. Her husband’s brother had it. Her husband, Louise’s father, lived with Alzheimer’s for 19 years and died at the age of 80 from complications related to it.

Kathy has also already buried another child because of this condition, a daughter who was diagnosed at age 46 and died in 2013 at age 51. When Louise began to experience symptoms, they knew exactly what was happening.

Increasing age is the greatest risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease, and the majority of people who experience this condition are over age 65. However, about 5% of the 5 million Americans living with this disease have, like Louise, younger/early-onset Alzheimer’s, which usually reveals itself during one’s 40s and 50s.

Louise’s personality has always been gentle, and she is able to talk about the changes she is experiencing without bitterness. She voluntarily gave up driving a couple of years ago after getting lost several times. She sometimes has difficulty finding the words she wants to say. Writing has become a chore, both the physical act of writing and attempting to put sentences together.