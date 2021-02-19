Elder Care: Aging with your furry friends

An additional consideration is an increased risk of falls. The Centers for Disease Control analyzed emergency room data from 2001-2006 related to falls, and found that an average of 86,629 annual falls involved cats and dogs. With older adults, falls and resulting fractures often lead to additional complications and an increased mortality rate. The risk of falls should be taken seriously.

Older adults also should think about plans for their pet in case an extended hospitalization or stay in a long-term care facility becomes necessary. If they live alone, are there family members or friends who would be available to temporarily care for the pet, either in their own home or by visiting the owner’s home on a routine basis?

If not, check with a veterinarian to find out about other services that are available to provide temporary care for a pet.

Options may include short-term kennel boarding or in-home visits from a certified, bonded, professional pet sitter. Contact the National Association of Professional Pet Sitters for a sitter in your area.

Considering a move to a senior community or personal care home, and want to take your pet with you? Retirement communities and care facilities have different policies about pets. Places that allow pets may require a deposit that can be either refundable or nonrefundable.